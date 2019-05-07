6 people arrested for torching electoral officer’s car in NW

Disruptions were also reported in the small towns of Taung and Potchefstroom.

JOHANNESBURG – Six people have been arrested in North West in connection with the torching of a presiding officer's car in Ganyesa on the first day of special voting.

Disruptions were also reported in the small towns of Taung and Potchefstroom.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said: “In Ganyesa, a vehicle belonging to a presiding officer was allegedly set alight; the whole vehicle burnt. And then, in Ikageng, one of the paper boxes was also burnt, but in other areas, it was just service delivery protests.”

Officers will be deployed to these areas and other hotspots as voting continue.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has meanwhile identified the North West and KwaZulu-Natal as high-risk areas for Wednesday's general elections.

More than 51,000 policemen will be deployed to monitor the polls.