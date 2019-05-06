Zondo inquiry to hear evidence on Transnet procurement irregularities, fraud
The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that forensic investigation reports will be presented to demonstrate procurement fraud and corruption worth billions of rands at Transnet.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that forensic investigation reports will be presented to demonstrate procurement fraud and corruption worth billions of rands at Transnet.
Evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius made the comments during his opening remarks at the public hearings in Parktown on Monday morning.
Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe is expected to be called as the first witness.
Pretorius said that the evidence would cover several significant projects undertaken by Transnet.
“The evidence to be led will cover significant procurement irregularities, alleged fraud and corruption, relating to the procurement of these locomotives and payment, therefore.
“This aspect of the evidence has been subject to a detailed forensic report. The extent of the alleged corruption there runs into billions of rands.”
He said that the implicated parties had been identified.
“The alleged corruption in relation to the purchase of electric and diesel locomotives involved, among others, senior Transnet executives, board members; importantly, financial advisers and international suppliers, acting in collusion.”
WATCH: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry
Popular in Local
-
BLF ordered to remove slogan after Equality Court hate speech ruling
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Numbers game: Party seats in Parly
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
Political parties dangle e-tolls solution in front of Gauteng voters
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.