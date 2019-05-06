Zondo inquiry to hear evidence on Transnet procurement irregularities, fraud

The state capture commission of inquiry has heard that forensic investigation reports will be presented to demonstrate procurement fraud and corruption worth billions of rands at Transnet.

Evidence leader, Advocate Paul Pretorius made the comments during his opening remarks at the public hearings in Parktown on Monday morning.

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe is expected to be called as the first witness.

Pretorius said that the evidence would cover several significant projects undertaken by Transnet.

“The evidence to be led will cover significant procurement irregularities, alleged fraud and corruption, relating to the procurement of these locomotives and payment, therefore.

“This aspect of the evidence has been subject to a detailed forensic report. The extent of the alleged corruption there runs into billions of rands.”

He said that the implicated parties had been identified.

“The alleged corruption in relation to the purchase of electric and diesel locomotives involved, among others, senior Transnet executives, board members; importantly, financial advisers and international suppliers, acting in collusion.”

