Western Cape records almost 2,000 murders in 6 months

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Western Cape records almost 2,000 murders in 6 months

According to the provincial Health Department's mortuary statistics, 308 people were killed last month, 139 were shot and 118 were stabbed.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Minister of Police Bheki Cele (C) attend the official opening of a police station in Samora Machel, Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Minister of Police Bheki Cele (C) attend the official opening of a police station in Samora Machel, Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There have been nearly 2,000 murders in the Western Cape over the last six months.

According to the provincial health department's mortuary statistics, 308 people were killed last month, 139 were shot and 118 were stabbed.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said the figures validate the Western Cape government's declaration of an intergovernmental dispute with the police minister and national government.

“There is zero management of our police in the Western Cape. This is totally unacceptable.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA