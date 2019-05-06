Western Cape records almost 2,000 murders in 6 months

According to the provincial Health Department's mortuary statistics, 308 people were killed last month, 139 were shot and 118 were stabbed.

CAPE TOWN - There have been nearly 2,000 murders in the Western Cape over the last six months.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said the figures validate the Western Cape government's declaration of an intergovernmental dispute with the police minister and national government.

“There is zero management of our police in the Western Cape. This is totally unacceptable.”