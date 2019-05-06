WC police to focus on gang-ridden, protest-hit areas on elections day
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police in the Western Cape would focus on a number of hot spot areas plagued by gang violence and violent service delivery protests.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the Western Cape has a low to medium risk of disruption come Wednesday.
He said that two provinces, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal, have been identified as high risk regions due to political violence.
“There will be a few voting stations that are high risk. We have a police reserve to be part of this.”
WC Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says members are ready to ensure safety during the #SAElections2019. LI pic.twitter.com/aCv5r8nZyE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#CeleElections Cele arrives at CT Station to address SAPS members ahead of #SAElections2019. LI pic.twitter.com/uBoQuPvg0A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#CeleElections Officers will be deployed to the 1 579 voting stations across the province. LI pic.twitter.com/Pbl7do6lBg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
