WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry

Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe is expected to testify about how Transnet was looted by the previous board which had been appointed by former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry will on Monday change focus from the criminal justice sector to hear evidence related to state-owned company Transnet.

This came barely a week after the company decided not to renew the contract of its acting group chief executive, Tau Morwe.

Morwe was scheduled to make a submission to the commission this week but it would instead be made by his replacement Mohammed Mohamedy.

The state capture commission of inquiry said proceedings would start on Monday with an opening statement from evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius, who would set out the scope and contents of the evidence to be presented about Transnet.

It is understood that board chair Popo Molefe will be the first witness to be called.

Molefe is expected to testify about how Transnet was looted by the previous board which had been appointed by former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The chair would also implicate former group chief executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, as well as chief financial officer Anoj Singh.



The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) submitted evidence to the commission which related to corruption, money laundering and fraud at the state-owned company.

WATCH: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry