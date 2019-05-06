View all in Latest
Vredenburg family to identify bodies of 2 children killed by mother’s boyfriend

Derek Karlmeyer is behind bars for the double murder.

17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Vredenburg family will on Monday identify the bodies of two children who were killed, allegedly by their mother’s boyfriend.

Derek Karlmeyer is behind bars for the double murder.

Last Wednesday, Karlmeyer allegedly stabbed the children to death following an argument with their mother. On Sunday, the family of little Faith and Conray Adams and community members gathered at the house, where they were killed, to hold a vigil.

The siblings will be laid to rest this weekend after relatives have identified their bodies, as part of the investigation process.

The alleged killer appeared in court last Friday, where the matter was postponed to 10 May for a bail application.

Timeline

