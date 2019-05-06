UDM calls for fair media coverage of parties during elections

JOHANNESBURG – Political parties were out in full force over weekend to do some last minute convincing and garner votes ahead of the election on Wednesday.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the Independent Electoral Commission and the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to ensure the media report ethically and fairly on the elections.

Holomisa addressed his supporters at the Khutsong Stadium in Carletonville on the West Rand at the weekend.

He said the media should give equal coverage to all parties.

“We thank some media houses who've covered us during this period. Icasa and the IEC have the responsibility to promote multi-party democracy.”

ANC SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO GOVERN AGAIN

Holomisa said the African National Congress (ANC) should not be allowed to rule again because that would be another five years of corrupt government.

Holomisa said despite his party not having much-needed resources to run its election campaign they had done their groundwork successfully.

Holomisa told his supporters that should the ANC win the polls it would be an extension of corruption.

He further called on other political parties to watch the IEC like a hawk to avoid vote rigging.

Holomisa added that voters must apply their minds when they are voting on Wednesday.

He added that voters should realise how opposition parties have done a stunning work of exposing corrupt individuals from the ANC.

BIG BUSINESSES DON'T CARE ABOUT SMALL PARTIES

Holomisa has launched an attack on the country’s big businesses saying they are only supporting the governing party for benefits.

Holomisa said they don't have an interest in supporting small parties

He went on to say South Africa will a better place without the ANC.

He called on his supporters to go out in their numbers and vote for the UDM.