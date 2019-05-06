UDM calls for fair media coverage of parties during elections
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the Independent Electoral Commission and the Independent Communication Authority to ensure the media report ethically and fairly on the elections.
JOHANNESBURG – Political parties were out in full force over weekend to do some last minute convincing and garner votes ahead of the election on Wednesday.
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the Independent Electoral Commission and the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to ensure the media report ethically and fairly on the elections.
Holomisa addressed his supporters at the Khutsong Stadium in Carletonville on the West Rand at the weekend.
He said the media should give equal coverage to all parties.
“We thank some media houses who've covered us during this period. Icasa and the IEC have the responsibility to promote multi-party democracy.”
ANC SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO GOVERN AGAIN
Holomisa said the African National Congress (ANC) should not be allowed to rule again because that would be another five years of corrupt government.
Holomisa said despite his party not having much-needed resources to run its election campaign they had done their groundwork successfully.
Holomisa told his supporters that should the ANC win the polls it would be an extension of corruption.
He further called on other political parties to watch the IEC like a hawk to avoid vote rigging.
Holomisa added that voters must apply their minds when they are voting on Wednesday.
He added that voters should realise how opposition parties have done a stunning work of exposing corrupt individuals from the ANC.
BIG BUSINESSES DON'T CARE ABOUT SMALL PARTIES
Holomisa has launched an attack on the country’s big businesses saying they are only supporting the governing party for benefits.
Holomisa said they don't have an interest in supporting small parties
He went on to say South Africa will a better place without the ANC.
He called on his supporters to go out in their numbers and vote for the UDM.
Popular in Politics
-
Under new leader, ANC faces frustrated S.African voters
-
Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly
-
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema
-
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
-
Maimane, Malema and Ramaphosa battle it out for elections
-
No crime will go unpunished under an EFF govt - Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.