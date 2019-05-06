Tutus ‘very happy’ after casting votes
Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, made their mark on Monday morning at their Milnerton home.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu has cast his ballot as part of the special voting leg of the 2019 elections.
Tutu and his wife, Leah, made their mark on Monday morning at their Milnerton home.
They’re among 65,000 Western Cape residents expected to vote over the next two days.
A jovial Tutu thanked IEC officials as he accompanied them out of his home. The three IEC officers, identified by their blue T-shirts with the commission’s logo on it, arrived at the Tutu household, accompanied by ward councillor Wandisile Ngeyi.
“The arch was very happy to cast his vote with his wife. They’re in a healthy condition,” Ngeyi said.
The arch was in high spirits. Using a walking stick, he walked with the officials after voting, before shaking their hands and waved at reporters camped outside his gate.
#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes The Arch makes a brief appearance after he and his wife cast cast their special votes. He walks out waving and saying ‘thank you for coming’, as photographers and journalists stand at the gate. SF pic.twitter.com/YTIml7yf5w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
BLF ordered to remove slogan after Equality Court hate speech ruling
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.