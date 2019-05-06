Tutus ‘very happy’ after casting votes

Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, made their mark on Monday morning at their Milnerton home.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu has cast his ballot as part of the special voting leg of the 2019 elections.

Tutu and his wife, Leah, made their mark on Monday morning at their Milnerton home.

They’re among 65,000 Western Cape residents expected to vote over the next two days.

A jovial Tutu thanked IEC officials as he accompanied them out of his home. The three IEC officers, identified by their blue T-shirts with the commission’s logo on it, arrived at the Tutu household, accompanied by ward councillor Wandisile Ngeyi.

“The arch was very happy to cast his vote with his wife. They’re in a healthy condition,” Ngeyi said.

The arch was in high spirits. Using a walking stick, he walked with the officials after voting, before shaking their hands and waved at reporters camped outside his gate.

#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes The Arch makes a brief appearance after he and his wife cast cast their special votes. He walks out waving and saying ‘thank you for coming’, as photographers and journalists stand at the gate. SF pic.twitter.com/YTIml7yf5w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)