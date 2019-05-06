Tony Leon joins in on the elections campaigning

Tony Leon and premier candidate Alan Winde took to the streets of Delft as part of a three-day “whistle-stop” tour of several communities.

CAPE TOWN - This weekend's "final push" rally was not the end of election campaigning for the Democratic Alliance (DA) as former leader Tony Leon joined the party on the campaign trail in the Western Cape on Monday.

While Leon has been drumming up support for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape, he said he had no plans of returning to politics.

The party’s founding leader said it was his duty to hit the ground, however.

“Why I joined the Alan Winde campaign today, 24 hours before [the elections] is because I think there’s still everything to play for in this election for all parties. As the founding leader of the DA, I have some investment in this party and it’s very nice to see the response.”

Other DA leaders across the country, from the Eastern Cape right through to Limpopo, were also busy with last-minute campaigning.