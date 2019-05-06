State capture inquiry switches focus to Transnet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

State capture inquiry switches focus to Transnet

The state capture commission is set to continue Monday morning but will deal with matters related to Transnet.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presides over proceedings of day two of the state capture commission of inquiry on 21 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA – The state capture commission is set to continue Monday morning following several concerns expressed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Friday, he highlighted allegations of corruption and abuse of authority within the criminal justice system to protect suspects and harass people perceived as threats, as a serious concern.

Zondo made the comments during the testimony of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, who finished leading his evidence.

Booysen and former the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride have accused Hawks investigators, state prosecutors and politicians of colluding to victimise those who fight against corruption while allowing suspects to escape prosecution.

The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how diligent senior police officers were replaced by political lackeys, who, in turn, purged key units of essential staff and replaced them with people who would simply follow orders.

This happened in the Hawks, while at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a pool of prosecutors was assembled to lead questionable cases against people perceived as threats to their state capture project.

McBride explained this is was to ensure previous crimes went unpunished and future crimes were not investigated.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the evidence is worrying.

“If the evidence that Major-General Booysen is giving is true, there are very serious things that have been happening there that shouldn’t have happened. It’s very important that we deal with this matter properly.”

The hearings continue today but will deal with matters related to Transnet.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA