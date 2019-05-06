State capture inquiry switches focus to Transnet

The state capture commission is set to continue Monday morning but will deal with matters related to Transnet.

On Friday, he highlighted allegations of corruption and abuse of authority within the criminal justice system to protect suspects and harass people perceived as threats, as a serious concern.

Zondo made the comments during the testimony of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, who finished leading his evidence.

Booysen and former the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride have accused Hawks investigators, state prosecutors and politicians of colluding to victimise those who fight against corruption while allowing suspects to escape prosecution.

The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how diligent senior police officers were replaced by political lackeys, who, in turn, purged key units of essential staff and replaced them with people who would simply follow orders.

This happened in the Hawks, while at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a pool of prosecutors was assembled to lead questionable cases against people perceived as threats to their state capture project.

McBride explained this is was to ensure previous crimes went unpunished and future crimes were not investigated.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the evidence is worrying.

“If the evidence that Major-General Booysen is giving is true, there are very serious things that have been happening there that shouldn’t have happened. It’s very important that we deal with this matter properly.”

