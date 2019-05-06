Special voting a trial run for election day, says IEC

More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that the two days of special voting will be used by the IEC as a dry run to make sure it is fully prepared for D-day on Wednesday.

More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has made his cross on the ballot paper on Monday morning when he was visited by officials at his home in Cape Town.

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said: “We’re also using the special votes days to enable the commission to do a trial run so that we can assess and prepare for the actual voting day as much as possible.

“So, this special voting days will be today and tomorrow and then on Wednesday it’s our D-day for our elections.”

#SpecialVotesKZN

More Voters streaming in at Durban City Hall

NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/7zfWGh3Ote — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019

#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes The Arch makes a brief appearance after he and his wife cast cast their special votes. He walks out waving and saying ‘thank you for coming’, as photographers and journalists stand at the gate. SF pic.twitter.com/YTIml7yf5w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Durban City Hall presiding officer Mamotsau Sithole said 43 special voters are expected to cast their ballots at the city hall.

She said voting was going well and Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials would also go on four home visits.

Outside eThekwin, metro police were maintaining a heavy presence and visibility in anticipation of more protest action.

So far voters were happy with the process.

Additional reporting by Nthakoana Ngatane.