Special voting a trial run for election day, says IEC
More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that the two days of special voting will be used by the IEC as a dry run to make sure it is fully prepared for D-day on Wednesday.
More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has made his cross on the ballot paper on Monday morning when he was visited by officials at his home in Cape Town.
IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said: “We’re also using the special votes days to enable the commission to do a trial run so that we can assess and prepare for the actual voting day as much as possible.
“So, this special voting days will be today and tomorrow and then on Wednesday it’s our D-day for our elections.”
#SpecialVotesKZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
More Voters streaming in at Durban City Hall
NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/7zfWGh3Ote
#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes The Arch makes a brief appearance after he and his wife cast cast their special votes. He walks out waving and saying ‘thank you for coming’, as photographers and journalists stand at the gate. SF pic.twitter.com/YTIml7yf5w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
Meanwhile, Durban City Hall presiding officer Mamotsau Sithole said 43 special voters are expected to cast their ballots at the city hall.
She said voting was going well and Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials would also go on four home visits.
Outside eThekwin, metro police were maintaining a heavy presence and visibility in anticipation of more protest action.
So far voters were happy with the process.
Additional reporting by Nthakoana Ngatane.
Popular in Local
-
BLF ordered to remove slogan after Equality Court hate speech ruling
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.