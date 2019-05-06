South Africans urged to choose right leaders at polls

Analyst Mazwe Majola said that South Africans have a tough choice to make at the polls on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – With the political parties done with their campaigning for the 8 May general elections, analyst Mazwe Majola said that it's now up to South African’s to choose what kind of leaders they want.

The major political parties held their final rallies as the last push to earn the vote of over 26 million registered voters.

Majola said that South African’s have a tough choice to make.

WATCH: ANC Siyanqoba 2019: What you need to hear from Ramaphosa’s final speech

There are only two days left before the 8 May general elections and with campaigning done, it's now up to South Africans to decide who to vote for.

Political parties held their final rallies this past weekend in an effort to convince the electorate to vote for them.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) held their last rally on Saturday and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) went head to head on Sunday.

WATCH: Maimane pleads for 5 years to govern

Leadership expert Professor Majola said South Africans must choose the right leaders.

“Remember there’s no perfect leadership style. Leadership is situational, you can use it at any given time, you twist and change, as and when it’s necessary.”

Mazwe said South Africans must choose wisely as it’s a tough time ahead.

WATCH: Malema: If you're looking for criminals to shoot, go to Luthuli House