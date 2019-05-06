Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
EFF leader Julius Malema said that the only way the country would progress harmoniously was if equality was achieved.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on white South Africans to share land and other material gains or risk losing it all.
He was addressing scores of EFF supporters at the party’s final electioneering rally in Soweto.
Malema said that the only way the country would progress harmoniously was if equality was achieved. He then accused white South Africans of protecting their privilege.
With the economy one of the key issues ahead of the polls on Wednesday, as more and more South Africans caved under the pressure brought on by the increased cost of living, Malema had a warning for white South Africans.
“We’re fighting to sit at the dinner table with you. White people you will no longer eat alone. We’re coming to sit at the dinner table and if you’re refusing us, we’re going to destroy that dinner table. No one is going to eat.”
As Malema further explained, there needed to be access to land, an emotive issue in the country which has helped the EFF gain relevance in society.
Although many of the main points in Malema’s address were issues he raised while crisscrossing the length and breadth of South Africa in the past few weeks as he campaigned for the EFF, it appeared to find resonance with the thousands of supporters who cheered in agreement as he spoke.
WATCH: Malema: If you're looking for criminals to shoot, go to Luthuli House
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly
-
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
-
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema
-
Under new leader, ANC faces frustrated S.African voters
-
Ramaphosa: ANC won't disappoint those who vote for party
-
No crime will go unpunished under an EFF govt - Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.