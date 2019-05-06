Separate shack fires claim 3 lives

Two separate shack blazes broke out in the same informal settlement in Philippi in the space of a few hours early of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A series of fires over the weekend have claimed three lives.

Two separate shack blazes broke out in the same informal settlement in Philippi in the space of a few hours early of Sunday morning. A boy and a man died.

On Sunday, another fire erupted in the very same area.

In Kraaifontein a man died in a shack fire.