SA needs good administration to prosper, says political analyst

The three main political parties rounded up their election campaigns in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Lesiba Teffo says South Africa only needs good administration and the right people in place to prosper and become a better country.

He was speaking as the three main political parties rounded up their election campaigns in Johannesburg in a weekend filled with promises.

Teffo said promises were the nature of the game.

"Formally, they have stopped campaigning but even on the day of the elections you may still get your neighbour who hasn’t got transport and try and convince him or her to get into your car to go and vote for you," he said.

He, however, said he didn’t buy into the notion that South Africa was in financial crisis.

"It’s just self-enrichment, corruption, nepotism and patronage."

This weekend, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg while Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was in Dobsonville and the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema addressed supporters at the Orlando Stadium.

Ramaphosa assured party members that the ANC would deal with corrupt elements within its ranks while Malema guaranteed party members that police officers would be paid better should the EFF win the elections.

In a rousing speech in Dobsonville, Maimane said jobs would top the agenda under a DA government.

Meanwhile, on Monday 22 924 voting stations opened for special voting over the next three days and election day on Wednesday.