SA needs good administration to prosper, says political analyst

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA needs good administration to prosper, says political analyst

The three main political parties rounded up their election campaigns in Johannesburg.

The South African flag. Picture: AFP.
The South African flag. Picture: AFP.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Lesiba Teffo says South Africa only needs good administration and the right people in place to prosper and become a better country.

He was speaking as the three main political parties rounded up their election campaigns in Johannesburg in a weekend filled with promises.

Teffo said promises were the nature of the game.

"Formally, they have stopped campaigning but even on the day of the elections you may still get your neighbour who hasn’t got transport and try and convince him or her to get into your car to go and vote for you," he said.

He, however, said he didn’t buy into the notion that South Africa was in financial crisis.

"It’s just self-enrichment, corruption, nepotism and patronage."

This weekend, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa was at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg while Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was in Dobsonville and the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema addressed supporters at the Orlando Stadium.

Ramaphosa assured party members that the ANC would deal with corrupt elements within its ranks while Malema guaranteed party members that police officers would be paid better should the EFF win the elections.

In a rousing speech in Dobsonville, Maimane said jobs would top the agenda under a DA government.

Meanwhile, on Monday 22 924 voting stations opened for special voting over the next three days and election day on Wednesday.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA