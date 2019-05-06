-
SA elections 2019: Make sure you’re home for special voting today
More than 65,000 eligible voters in the Cape, who are unable to make their mark on Wednesday can do so on Monday and Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Electoral authorities head into the next phase of the 2019 elections, as special votes will be cast from Monday.
More than 65,000 eligible voters in the Cape, who are unable to make their mark on Wednesday, such as physically disabled people or election staff and police officers, can do so on Monday and Tuesday.
The Independent Electoral Commission's Courtney Sampson said that if you’ve applied for a special vote, you need to make sure you are available.
“This is our instruction to our office: if you get to someone’s home and they’re not there, shake the dust off your feet and move on. They can go and vote on Wednesday. I think that’s fair.”
