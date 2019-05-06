Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly

President Cyril Ramaphosa talked tough against corruption when he addressed a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg during the party’s Siyaqoba rally.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that African National Congress (ANC) members responsible for state capture or found guilty of corruption will not be part of his Cabinet or Parliament.

Ramaphosa talked tough against corruption when he addressed a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg during the party’s Siyaqoba rally.

The ANC has faced fierce criticism for including several senior members implicated at the Zondo inquiry into state capture and other corruption allegations on its list to Parliament.

Most polls have the ANC poised for another five-year mandate to govern the country after Wednesday’s elections.

President Ramaphosa is expected to drastically trim the currently bloated Cabinet to just 25 members by merging some departments.

He is said to be pondering even dropping deputy ministers altogether to have a leaner and less costly administration.

It’s understood this has already caused some ructions in the ANC, with many jostling to make the cut.

A senior ANC leader has even told Eyewitness News that some of the party’s leaders are begging the president not to leave them out.

Ramaphosa has told those tainted by corruption or involved in state capture to forget it.

“Those will not be allowed to occupy positions of responsibility; either in the ANC, in Parliament or in government.”

He said he was fully aware that there will be resistance from those who have benefited from wrongdoing but he’s declared that the era of impunity is over.