Ramaphosa: ANC won't disappoint those who vote for party

Ramaphosa promised that African National Congress (ANC) members responsible for state capture or found guilty of corruption would not be part of his Cabinet or Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties made a final push for support this weekend ahead of the election.

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to South Africans to re-elect the ANC. He promised that the party won't disappoint those who vote ANC.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the party’s Siyanqoba rally at a packed Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday.

He said the party has the interest of all South Africans at heart.

“We call on South Africans to vote for the only political party that has the capability to unite South Africans in realising our common aspirations for a better life.”

The ANC has faced fierce criticism for including several senior members implicated at the Zondo inquiry into state capture and other corruption allegations on its list to Parliament.

Most polls have the ANC poised for another five-year mandate to govern the country after Wednesday’s elections.

President Ramaphosa is expected to drastically trim the currently bloated Cabinet to just 25 members by merging some departments.

He is said to be pondering even dropping deputy ministers altogether to have a leaner and less costly administration.

It’s understood this has already caused some ructions in the ANC, with many jostling to make the cut.

A senior ANC leader has even told Eyewitness News that some of the party’s leaders are begging the president not to leave them out.

Ramaphosa has told those tainted by corruption or involved in state capture to forget it.

“Those will not be allowed to occupy positions of responsibility; either in the ANC, in Parliament or in government.”

He said he was fully aware that there will be resistance from those who have benefited from wrongdoing but he’s declared that the era of impunity is over.