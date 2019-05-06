Protesting taxi drivers block roads leading to Gallows Hill traffic dept
The protest relates to operating licences allegedly having not been issued.
CAPE TOWN - A group of taxi drivers protested outside the Gallows Hill traffic department in Greenpoint on Monday morning.
A section of the main road had to be closed.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman: "The grievances are about taxis that have been impounded and they are now gathering here to stop us from impounding their vehicles. This is not the way to do it. They were supposed to have a meeting at 8am."
One taxi driver said that the city has been dragging its feet in issuing permits.
"The city does not want to issues permits and we are operators that have been here in Sea Point for long. We applied for permits but the city doesn't want to come to the table. We had a meeting where they gave 14 vans letters to operate in 2014, we operated for a year then they cancelled the letters without us knowing."
On Saturday, drivers descended on the traffic department to highlight their grievances.
#TaxiProtest Several minimbus taxi drivers have parkedtheir vehicles in front of the Gallows Hill Traffic Dept over permit grievances. SF pic.twitter.com/rSTpIisCDy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#TaxiProtest Saps have arrived at the scene. SF pic.twitter.com/eioAaCpAR5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#TaxiProtest CT traffic officers are impounding the taxis as the drivers are refusing to move. SF pic.twitter.com/3UgsMBJEBi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
