Protesting CT taxi drivers to meet with city over permits

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Protesting CT taxi drivers to meet with city over permits

A group of taxi drivers protested outside the Gallows Hill traffic department in Greenpoint on Monday morning and as a result a section of the main road was closed.

Taxi drivers begin their blockade of the Gallows Hill traffic department in protest over operating licences on 6 May 2019. Picture: EWN
Taxi drivers begin their blockade of the Gallows Hill traffic department in protest over operating licences on 6 May 2019. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A meeting will take place between the City of Cape Town and aggrieved taxi drivers on Monday following a protest over permits.

A group of taxi drivers protested outside the Gallows Hill traffic department in Greenpoint on Monday morning and as a result a section of the main road was closed.

The protest was over operating licences allegedly having not been issued.

The traffic department's Richard Coleman said three people had been arrested and 47 taxis were impounded following the demonstration.

The disgruntled taxi drivers operating between Cape Town and Hout Bay accused the city of dragging its feet in issuing permits.

“We did have a meeting with them in 2014 about these routes but there was no solution agreed on. They said they would draft a letter allowing us to operate until they find the solution. After one year they started impounding our taxis without saying this letter has expired.”

Transport mayoral committee member Felicity Purchase said the city would meet with the group to discuss the problems.

“We’ll try to find a way forward but that would require them to cooperate and not have any further illegal gatherings or blockade the road,” she said.

WATCH: City of Cape Town impounds taxis

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA