Protesting CT taxi drivers to meet with city over permits
CAPE TOWN - A meeting will take place between the City of Cape Town and aggrieved taxi drivers on Monday following a protest over permits.
The protest was over operating licences allegedly having not been issued.
The traffic department's Richard Coleman said three people had been arrested and 47 taxis were impounded following the demonstration.
The disgruntled taxi drivers operating between Cape Town and Hout Bay accused the city of dragging its feet in issuing permits.
“We did have a meeting with them in 2014 about these routes but there was no solution agreed on. They said they would draft a letter allowing us to operate until they find the solution. After one year they started impounding our taxis without saying this letter has expired.”
Transport mayoral committee member Felicity Purchase said the city would meet with the group to discuss the problems.
“We’ll try to find a way forward but that would require them to cooperate and not have any further illegal gatherings or blockade the road,” she said.
WATCH: City of Cape Town impounds taxis
