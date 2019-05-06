View all in Latest
Go

UPDATE: Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives birth to a boy

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and will be seventh in line to the throne.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: @sussexroyal/Instagram.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: @sussexroyal/Instagram.
40 minutes ago

LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on 6 May 2019, weighing in at 7lbs. 3oz.

The couple's Instagram account stated, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.
More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Earlier in May Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the couple wanted to keep the arrival of their baby "private".

Some British media reported that the royal couple were considering a home birth, which would also break with the tradition followed by William and Kate of giving birth in the private wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

Harry and Meghan currently live on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, the residence of William and Kate, but were reportedly planning to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Their baby will be Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and will be seventh in line to the throne.

More details to follow.

