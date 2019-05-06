Prasa continues tests on new CT trains

Trial runs are under way and they'll be carried out over the next few months.

CAPE TOWN - New passenger trains are still being tested in Cape Town.

Metrorail’s Daphne Kayster said: “The new trains are part of Prasa’s modernisation programme, which is funded by government. It includes re-signalling, fleet renewal and station upgrades.”

It's hoped two new trains will help speed up services.

The blue and grey carriages feature CCTV cameras, electronic displays and can accommodate up to 1,200 people in six coaches.

Prasa plans on introducing 35 trains by 2020.

In 2018, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) told members of Parliament it lost R636 million to train fires over the past three and a half years, with the Western Cape seeing most of these incidents.

From July to October 2018, Metrorail lost several trains due to fires in Cape Town, and last month’s incident has set it back once again, with the destruction of 12 coaches.