Poverty, no jobs & much more: Young voters on why they may not vote

There has been a concerted push from the IEC and some contesting political parties to get more young people interested in voting, but whether this will yield positive results on 8 May is another story.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are a telling picture of the registered eligible voter base for this week's coming elections. Of particular interest, however, are young people under 30.

According to IEC stats, over 80% of new voters who registered in March 2018 and January 2019 are between the ages of 16 and 17.

The Twitter hashtag #IWantToVoteBut has become an outlet for young voters who are either sure they are not voting or are still undecided to voice the reasons for their reluctance.

Most of the reasons range from lack of service delivery, unemployment and other daily lived experiences of young people across the country.

#IWantToVoteBut I have lost hope in the politics of this country. It has now turned into a competition of who can steal the most — NellyP (@nelly_phale) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut I haven't decided which party to vote for. I'm still thinking about it 🤔 — ZA MEDIA INCUBATOR (@ZAMI_Incubator) May 6, 2019

#iWantToVoteBut there's no better party! They are all the same! They're all wolfs in sheep skin! pic.twitter.com/m8t2HSmZAv — N E W J A C K 87❁ (@PhumiNewJack) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut I'm and tired of false promises 😭 — Tshepo Seloane (@Tshepo_Seloane) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut if graduates hussle like school dropouts...what hope do i have..

ANDIZI shem — Gia Wela (@gia_wela) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut ANC will pass our problems like this straight after voting pic.twitter.com/6035EIGcev — MothoWaModimo (@Releh_Releey) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut our ward councillor told us our side of the ward will never see developments because we wanted him out for not delivering development. Our street lights have been off for at least 2 years now and we are the only part of the ward with no tarred roads pic.twitter.com/ClxrCuQtS8 — unapologetic black (@ma10jwa) May 6, 2019

Firstly the EFF has never created jobs for the people but only destruction, the ANC promise but never deliver and the DA has created more than 50% of the jobs in SA the last 2 years! #SAelections2019 #iWantToVoteBut pic.twitter.com/P9T8e3DoJ4 — Carl (@CarlN92) May 6, 2019

#iWantToVoteBut I will be at work making money to pay medical aid because public hospitals kill people! pic.twitter.com/rIfjcwmoGe — N E W J A C K 87❁ (@PhumiNewJack) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut the ANC says it will get rid of corruption after the 8th May. It hasn't arrested anyone since the commission that we are paying for. What will be different after the 8th of May? pic.twitter.com/P9jwX7cUij — Papa B (@PapaB65613425) May 6, 2019

#IwantToVoteBut voting seems like I'm enabling corruption, all politicians are corrupt. I have no expectations meaning i'll be less disappointed when they start their shenanigans than those that voted — Boki (@Mmaleboko97) May 6, 2019

#IWantToVoteBut I know #ANC will forget about ppl after election, like they did 25 years ago — 📧sibusisondebele™ (@sibundebele) May 6, 2019