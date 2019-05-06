Political parties dangle e-tolls solution in front of Gauteng voters

The ANC in Gauteng has promised to find a speedy resolution to the protracted e-tolls matter if it retains control of the province while the DA's Solly Msimanga vowed to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with government to stop e-tolls if he won.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has promised to find a speedy resolution to the protracted e-tolls matter if it retains control of the province after Wednesday’s vote.

The party's provincial leaders are on a collision course with their counterparts in government on how to deal with the system.

The ANC in Gauteng wants e-tolls to be scrapped, while ministers including those of Finance, Small Business Development and the Transport departments said that road users must pay.

Former Tshwane mayor and Gauteng ANC senior leader Kgosientso Ramokgopa said that although e-tolls have not yet been scrapped, the party was pleased with the progress made so far.

“Sanral's decision to stop collecting historic debt is only the beginning of resolving the impasse.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate Solly Msimanga said that the ANC has been dragging its feet on the matter for too long.

Msimanga vowed to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with government to stop e-tolls if he won the provincial elections in Gauteng.

In March, Sanral suspended the collection of e-tolls debt, including historic debt and summonses from 2015.