Police 'working around the clock' to arrest City Press journalist's killer

Reporter Ngwako Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto after a vehicle hit him and sped off.

Senior political reporter at 'City Press' Ngwako Modjadi. Picture: @MbuyiseniNdlozi/Twitter
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are calling for help from members of the public in arresting the killer of prominent City Press senior political reporter Ngwako Modjadji.

Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto after a vehicle hit him and sped off.

Ngwako and his brother had just finished dinner at a restaurant when the incident happened.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said they were working around the clock to apprehend Modjadji’s killer.

“At the moment we’re investing a case of reckless and negligence as well as inquest as we don’t know what actually transpired. But as soon as we get all the information, we’ll be able to change the case to a correct charge.”

