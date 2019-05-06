Police deployed in numbers in Durban ahead of start of special voting

DURBAN – The eThekwini Metro Police have deployed police officers in their numbers, along with armoured vehicles, at the city hall where special votes will be cast.

Durban saw chaotic scenes last week with clashes between striking municipal workers and police.

Workers were demanding better pay and an explanation amid claims that only struggle veterans were being prioritised for promotions.



Police Minister Bheki Cele came to KwaZulu-Natal last week to launch the provincial deployment ahead of the polls on Wednesday.

But soon after that, a reservoir was damaged, leaving some parts of the city with no water.

Monday is a test for whether that deployment is sufficient to ensure smooth voting from the special votes to Wednesday.

At the moment, voting has not commenced but the process is set to get underway in just under two hours’ time.

For now, things appear quiet as officials continue with the preparations.