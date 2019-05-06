PE police investigate after body of newborn baby found in plastic bag

The baby boy was discovery by a motorist in Salt Lake on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached was discovered.

Police spokesperson Alwin Labans said the baby, estimated to be about two to three days old, was found in a clear plastic bag with a piece of plastic tied around his neck.

“When a lady drove down the street she saw a clear plastic bag and she stopped and she saw inside the bag a newborn baby,” he said.

No arrests have been made.