Nzimande urges SACP members to vote ANC to ensure unity of tripartite alliance
South African Communist Party (SACP)'s general secretary Blade Nzimande says it was crucial that the tripartite alliance united and ended factional battles that were hurting the alliance.
He was speaking while attending the African National Congress (ANC)’s Siyanqoba Rally on Sunday.
Nzimande said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a mammoth task to unite the tripartite alliance and has called on SACP supporters to vote ANC on Wednesday to ensure this happens.
“Including its task of uniting the African people as a foundation for building a united, non-racial and non-sexist society.”
Nzimande also used the platform to voice support for SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya who lost her bid against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) used the opportunity to condemn the IAAF's new testosterone rule that comes into effect on Wednesday.
The rule states that Semenya must take medication to lower her testosterone levels if she wants to continue competing internationally.
Nzimande said the country was behind Semenya.
“The only sin of Caster Semenya is that she’s young, gifted and black.”
Nzimande has urged all South African’s to vote on 8 May.
