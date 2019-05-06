Norwich City seal English Championship title

Norwich and Sheffield United, who drew 2-2 against Stoke, had already secured automatic promotion to the Premier League before the final round of fixtures.

LONDON - Norwich City beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to seal the English Championship title as Derby County qualified for the play-offs with a 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Derby joined Leeds, West Brom and Aston Villa in the play-offs that will decide which of those four teams clinches the third and final promotion place.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who finished third, will play Frank Lampard's Derby in the play-offs, with West Brom facing local rivals Aston Villa.

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic gave Norwich all three points at Villa Park.

They finished the season with 94 points from their 46 games and return to the Premier League for the first time since 2015/16.

The relegated sides are Rotherham, Bolton and Ipswich.