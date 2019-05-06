No crime will go unpunished under an EFF govt - Malema
Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma during a rally on Sunday, where he told EFF supporters in Soweto that the pair should be jailed.
JOHANNESBURG - Although he is no stranger to allegations of corruption, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised South Africans that no crime will go unpunished under the EFF government.
He launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma during a rally on Sunday, where he told EFF supporters in Soweto that the pair should be jailed.
With the elections just around the corner this week, political parties have made serious promises to deal with crime and corruption in society.
On Sunday, Malema promised South Africans that his party would ensure corrupt people are jailed and said conditions would be created for law enforcement officers to be incorruptible.
“We want police to be rewarded so that they’re motivated to fight crime.”
Crime is one of the biggest problems in the country and has been a stubborn challenge for law enforcement authorities over the years.
In line with the EFF’s manifesto promise of employing 100,000 additional officers to deal with the rampant crime, Malema took the promise a step further, as he said the EFF government would ease relations between communities and the police to ensure that criminal elements were dealt with.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
