‘No apology from us’ - BLF refuses to back down on ‘land or death’ slogan
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said the party would not stop using the slogan.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black First Land First (BLF) has indicated that it will take on review an Equality Court ruling declaring the party's slogan “land or death” hate speech.
The court on Monday morning ruled that the BLF had a month to remove the contentious slogan from its website, social media platforms and regalia.
Acting on behalf of complainant Lucy Strydom, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took the matter to the Equality Court for a final ruling.
“There’s no apology coming from us. The [SAHRC] has allowed itself to be a tool for racism; if anybody knows anything about hate speech, the Constitutional Court found that saying ‘shoot the boer’ is not hate speech.”
Meanwhile, the SAHRC's Buang Jones said the court's ruling sent a strong message that racial bigotry had no place in South Africa.
“We are hopeful that they will reconsider their position and will abide by the Constitution, failing which the commission will have no choice but to bring court proceedings against the BLF.”
The court has also referred the matter to the director of public prosecutions - for possible criminal charges.
