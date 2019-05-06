MotoGP champion Marquez goes top after win in Spain
The Honda rider led from the first corner to chequered flag at the Jerez circuit, heading a Spanish one-two-three with Suzuki’s Alex Rins 1.654 seconds behind as runner-up and Maverick Vinales third for Yamaha.
LONDON - MotoGP champion Marc Marquez returned to the top of the standings by a single point on Sunday after running away with his home Spanish Grand Prix.
The Honda rider led from the first corner to chequered flag at the Jerez circuit, heading a Spanish one-two-three with Suzuki’s Alex Rins 1.654 seconds behind as runner-up and Maverick Vinales third for Yamaha.
Marquez, who crashed out at the previous round in Texas, now has 70 points after his second win of the campaign.
Rins is on 69, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso dropping from the overall lead to third on 67 after finishing fourth on his works Ducati.
Italian Valentino Rossi took sixth place after starting 13th for Yamaha. The 40-year-old great tumbled from second to fourth in the championship on 61 points after four rounds of the season.
French 20-year-old Fabio Quartararo, who had started as the youngest ever rider on pole position, retired his Petronas Yamaha on lap 14 with a gear lever problem.
Popular in Sport
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Caster's final act of defiance? Think again
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint
-
IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'
-
McColgan calls for new categories as Semenya row rumbles on
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
-
Norwich City seal English Championship title
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.