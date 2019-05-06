Misunderstanding leaves some Soweto voters unable to cast ballots

Some voters in Soweto could not make their mark because of a misunderstanding over whether Monday’s special vote was for home visits and if walk-ins were allowed.

SOWETO - Voting has got off to a shaky start in Soweto where some voters have been turned back.

Khuthala Primary School in Soweto was one of the stations opened for special voting on Monday.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was at the school to cast her vote.

When voting started, some voters could not make their mark because of a misunderstanding over whether Monday’s vote was for home visits and if walk-ins were allowed.

Kubayi-Ngubane was one of those who could not vote.

“They were not available to make us vote here. They said they don’t accept walk-ins which we found very strange because we understand that special votes are about those at home and it’s also about the voting station. So, I anticipated to come and vote earlier and was told they are not doing that.”

Once that was resolved, some residents were still turned back.

“I really wanted to vote. I’m in pain now, I have a sore leg, but I still came to vote,” said a disappointed resident.

"Imagine, how am I going to vote on Wednesday?"

The centre is expected to remain open until 5pm.