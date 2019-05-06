Kompany wonder strike hands Man City advantage in title race

-
US stocks futures tumble on Trump trade threat on ChinaWorld
Lost world: UN report shows Nature at death's doorWorld
No secret vote here! The elderly cast their ballotsLocal
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communitiesLocal
IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commissionLocal
South Africa inks 'great' oil exploration deal with South SudanAfrica
Tony Leon joins in on the elections campaigningPolitics
Western Cape records almost 2,000 murders in 6 monthsLocal
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IECLocal
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXIPolitics
KZN special votes continue amid protests in some areasPolitics
Elections 2019 by the numbersPolitics
Voting material delivered despite protests, says IECLocal
Special votes misunderstanding gets election off to a shaky start in SowetoPolitics
IEC probing discovery of ballot boxes on Tzaneen streets: reportPolitics
Banyana cast special votes before jetting off to the USSport
Karima Brown wants High Court to send strong message to Julius MalemaPolitics
KZN special votes continue amid protests in some areasPolitics
Elections 2019 by the numbersPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victoryOpinion
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - The DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Caster's final act of defiance? Think againOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Opposition to the ANC has Ace up their sleeveOpinion
Angelina Jolie turns down Celine Dion biopicLifestyle
UPDATE: Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives birth to a boyWorld
Michael Bublé: Giving up booze and cigarettes almost ruined my careerLifestyle
Adele celebrates birthday with defiant post in wake of splitLifestyle
Sydney tabloid appeals defamation award to actor Geoffrey RushLifestyle
Remy Ma confident that assault case will be droppedLifestyle
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want California homeLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 May 2019Lifestyle
Naomi Campbell never cared about fameLifestyle
Caster Semenya targeted by hackersLocal
Banyana cast special votes before jetting off to the USSport
Federer happy to return to clay after three-year hiatusSport
Kipchoge to make new sub-two-hour marathon attempt this yearSport
Osaka 'comfortable on clay' in Madrid opener, Kyrgios exitsSport
Battered and bruised Liverpool face balancing act against BarcelonaSport
Kompany wonder strike hands Man City advantage in title race
Manchester City went back to the summit of the Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.
The Foxes were solid defensively for most of the match, but it took an unlikely winning strike from City skipper Vincent Kompany to separate the two sides at the end of 90 minutes.
The first half ended goalless with City trying their best to unlock a watertight Leicester defence.
Leicester's solidity only increased the angst around the Etihad in the second 45.
The sense of urgency in the second stanza was noticeable from Pep Guardiola's troops who probed the Foxes backline with wave after wave of attack but Leicester held firm.
Finally, captain Kompany took matters into his own hands and unleashed an unstoppable drive from well outside the box leaving keeper Kasper Schmeichel with no chance of saving it.
The win means City lead their league rivals Liverpool by just one point heading into the final round of fixtures this coming weekend.
