Kompany wonder strike hands Man City advantage in title race

Manchester City went back to the summit of the Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany's shot beats Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Credit: AFP
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany's shot beats Leicester City's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Credit: AFP
one hour ago

The Foxes were solid defensively for most of the match, but it took an unlikely winning strike from City skipper Vincent Kompany to separate the two sides at the end of 90 minutes.

The first half ended goalless with City trying their best to unlock a watertight Leicester defence.

Leicester's solidity only increased the angst around the Etihad in the second 45.

The sense of urgency in the second stanza was noticeable from Pep Guardiola's troops who probed the Foxes backline with wave after wave of attack but Leicester held firm.

Finally, captain Kompany took matters into his own hands and unleashed an unstoppable drive from well outside the box leaving keeper Kasper Schmeichel with no chance of saving it.

The win means City lead their league rivals Liverpool by just one point heading into the final round of fixtures this coming weekend.

