IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'
Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the IAAF over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
BRISBANE - International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach Monday called the controversial gender case of South African runner Caster Semenya "extremely complicated and delicate" and said an expert panel will study its implications.
Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.
The IAAF argued that "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - had an unfair advantage over others.
Bach told AFP in Brisbane that the IOC would create a group of "experts from science, from ethics as well as athletes' representatives and from international federations" to examine the ruling.
It will include IOC medical director Richard Budgett and an IAAF official who will "study this extremely complicated and delicate problem".
"This is a case that should be taken up with the international federations, it's their rules that are involved, their technical regulations," he said, adding that he had "no idea" when the group would reach any conclusions.
The World Medical Association has urged doctors not to enforce the controversial new rules for classifying female athletes, warning that attempts to do so would breach ethics codes.
The DSD rules - first adopted last year but suspended pending the legal battle - are due to come into effect on 8 May. Semenya is mulling an appeal.
Bach is in Brisbane to meet Queensland state officials who are considering a bid for the city to host the 2032 Olympics, before heading to the nearby Gold Coast for a summit of sports federations.
Popular in Sport
-
Caster's final act of defiance? Think again
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprint
-
McColgan calls for new categories as Semenya row rumbles on
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
-
Norwich City seal English Championship title
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.