IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commission

Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.

JOHANNESBURG - A potential strike by permanent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) workers belonging to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been averted.

Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.

Workers had threatened not to report for duty on Wednesday, which may have disrupted voting on election day.

They raised concerns of alleged victimisation by IEC management and issues around wages.

“Both issues will be dealt with the next day by the team. Elections will go ahead on Wednesday and our members will be there. We will double our efforts to ensure that the elections are free and fair and that everything runs smoothly,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba on Monday.

Nehawu said workers had been fighting with the IEC for three years for higher salaries and over discrepancies in pay structures.

Earlier on Monday, IEC chairperson Glen Mashini said CEO Sy Mamabolo was locked in the negotiations

with the union.

“The issue of no voting taking place, I’m not aware of that. As far as the issues that are on the table, we think they are a matter that should be able to be resolved without necessarily resorting to prohibited conduct,” Mashini said at the time.