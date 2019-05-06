IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commission

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commission

Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.

FILE: IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo at the IEC Code of Conduct pledge ceremony on 20 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo at the IEC Code of Conduct pledge ceremony on 20 March 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A potential strike by permanent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) workers belonging to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been averted.

Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.

Workers had threatened not to report for duty on Wednesday, which may have disrupted voting on election day.

They raised concerns of alleged victimisation by IEC management and issues around wages.

“Both issues will be dealt with the next day by the team. Elections will go ahead on Wednesday and our members will be there. We will double our efforts to ensure that the elections are free and fair and that everything runs smoothly,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba on Monday.

Nehawu said workers had been fighting with the IEC for three years for higher salaries and over discrepancies in pay structures.

Earlier on Monday, IEC chairperson Glen Mashini said CEO Sy Mamabolo was locked in the negotiations
with the union.

“The issue of no voting taking place, I’m not aware of that. As far as the issues that are on the table, we think they are a matter that should be able to be resolved without necessarily resorting to prohibited conduct,” Mashini said at the time.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA