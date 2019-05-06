IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commission
Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.
JOHANNESBURG - A potential strike by permanent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) workers belonging to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been averted.
Nehawu and the commission reached an agreement after two days of marathon negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues.
Workers had threatened not to report for duty on Wednesday, which may have disrupted voting on election day.
They raised concerns of alleged victimisation by IEC management and issues around wages.
“Both issues will be dealt with the next day by the team. Elections will go ahead on Wednesday and our members will be there. We will double our efforts to ensure that the elections are free and fair and that everything runs smoothly,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba on Monday.
Nehawu said workers had been fighting with the IEC for three years for higher salaries and over discrepancies in pay structures.
Earlier on Monday, IEC chairperson Glen Mashini said CEO Sy Mamabolo was locked in the negotiations
with the union.
“The issue of no voting taking place, I’m not aware of that. As far as the issues that are on the table, we think they are a matter that should be able to be resolved without necessarily resorting to prohibited conduct,” Mashini said at the time.
Popular in Local
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXI
-
Karima Brown wants High Court to send strong message to Julius Malema
-
Caster Semenya targeted by hackers
-
Numbers game: Party seats in Parliament
-
‘No apology from us’ - BLF refuses to back down on ‘land or death’ slogan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.