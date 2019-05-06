IEC probing discovery of ballot boxes on Tzaneen streets: report
IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini was reportedly unable to confirm if the ballot boxes belonged to the commission but the IEC has launched an investigation into the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reportedly said folded ballot boxes were found on the streets of Tzaneen in Limpopo.
According to News24, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini revealed this on Monday morning and said the commission was probing the matter.
Mashinini was unable to confirm if the ballot boxes belonged to the commission but the IEC’s head Sy Mamabolo has launched an investigation into the matter.
Special voting will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 5pm while official voting for the greater South African population will take place on 8 May.
Over 774,000 voters have been granted permission to cast special votes ahead of the 8 May election.
Election officials will visit the homes of just over 450,000 voters who are unable to make their way to a voting station on 8 May.
Meanwhile, eNCA reported that IEC workers had threatened to go on strike ahead of the elections on Wednesday.
Mashinini reportedly refused to give comment saying the chief electoral officer was looking into the matter.
“On our side as the commission overall, we do not have outstanding issues on salary,” Mashinini said.
