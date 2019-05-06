View all in Latest
IEC holding regular meetings with SAPS over election security

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has reiterated that everything is in place for Wednesday’s elections.

An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has reiterated that everything is in place for Wednesday’s elections.

Over 18,000 IEC officials have been deployed across the province to assist its 3.1 million registered voters.

The finishing touches are being put to the 2019 elections. IEC provincial head Courtney Sampson emphasised the importance of keeping staff and voters safe.

At least 1,579 voting stations will be operational across the Western Cape.

Sampson said they’ve had regular meetings with police management.

“We have picked up areas where they might be challenges at this stage. Lwandle has been quiet, but Siqalo has picked up again.”

Just over 65,000 voters in the province will cast their special votes on Monday and Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

