Delvina Europa: Alleged murderer, rapist back in court
Reagan Zietsman was arrested shortly after Delvina Europa's body was found days after her aunt reported her missing in March.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa in the Overberg town of Elim is back in the dock on Monday.
Reagan Zietsman was arrested shortly after her body was found days after her aunt reported her missing in March.
Reagan Zietsman abandoned his bail application in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court last month. The case was postponed.
Residents handed over two petitions to the court, requesting bail be denied.
In the petitions, residents explained how they were living in fear following the child's rape and murder.
They said the elderly felt vulnerable and children had been robbed of their freedom, as they were too scared to play outside.
Delvina is the fifth child murdered in the Overberg region since 2013.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
