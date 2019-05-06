Cost of flood damage not yet known in Port St Johns

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in the province, as well as in KwaZulu-Natal, during the Easter weekend, claiming at least 70 lives.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape are still picking up the pieces following devastating floods.

Port St John Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo said at least 200 people have been displaced.

“The army is here and have identified three places where they’ve put temporary crossings, so at least we’re getting assistance from all corners.”

Several organisations are assisting the community get back on its feet. The cost of the damage is not yet known.

