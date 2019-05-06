View all in Latest
Catholic Archbishop of Abuja says Nigeria uninhabitable for young people

Cardinal John Onaiyekan said that the people are at the mercy of kidnappers and bandits waging war on them.

FILE: Nigeria's Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Picture: AFP
FILE: Nigeria's Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Ahead of a church conference on migration, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja has called Nigeria uninhabitable for young people.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan said that the people are at the mercy of kidnappers and bandits waging war on them.

The cardinal said that the authorities should be able to beat kidnappers preying on the population and extorting huge sums of money in ransoms.

He said that he was ashamed to see trafficked Nigerian woman walking the streets as prostitutes in Rome and other Italian cities.

He added that political leaders were preoccupied with building mansions and travelling the world rather than tending to pressing business at home.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa attributed the rising violence and criminality in northern Nigeria to impunity and the failure of the government to punish perpetrators.

