Caster Semenya targeted by hackers

The 800-metre athlete tweeted on Monday morning that her MTN number was hacked and she no longer had access to it.

Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on 3 May 2019 in Doha. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - World Olympic gold medal champion Caster Semenya took to Twitter to send a warning about her cellphone number being hacked.

The 800-metre athlete tweeted on Monday morning that her MTN number was hacked and she no longer had access to it.

She urged all of those who have her number to delete it.

Semenya recently won the 800 metres race in Doha just days after losing an appeal against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which called for female 800m to 1500m athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

The athlete must now begin taking medication to lower her testosterone levels if she wishes to compete over that distance based on the new rules the Court Arbitration for Sport ruled last week Wednesday were necessary to ensure fair competition.

