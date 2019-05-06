Case against Delvina Europa’s alleged murderer postponed yet again

DNA results were still outstanding and an identity parade was yet to be held.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa i n the Overberg town of Elim was postponed yet again on Monday.

DNA results were still outstanding and an identity parade was yet to be held.

Reagan Zietsman, who is known to the little girl's family, was arrested shortly after her body was found in a bushy area days after her aunt reported her missing in March.

The accused abandoned his bail application in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court last month.