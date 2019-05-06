Buthelezi: It's time to clean house at the highest levels
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Mangosuthu Buthelezi called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to give his organisation widespread support and restore integrity to the province.
JOHANNESBURG – Parties; big and small, were out in full force this past weekend looking to do some last-minute convincing and garner votes ahead of the election.
Among party leaders was the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to give his organisation widespread support and restore integrity to the province.
He was speaking at the IFP's final election rally in Ulundi.
“It is time then to change the power dynamic and topple from power those who abuse their positions. It’s time to clean the house at the highest level because it’s our house. It doesn’t belong to the politicians, it belongs to the people.”
Buthelezi said the African National Congress (ANC) must be punished: “Remember what Madiba said in 1993 and I quote him: ‘If the ANC does to you what the apartheid government did to you then you must do to the ANC what you did to the apartheid government’.”
He said the corruption has taken its toll: “And this is how we arrived at the Zondo Commission, the looting of VBS Bank, Bosasa, the PIC, the near collapse of the social grant system and Eskom and our public broadcaster.”
He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”
He said South Africans are simply the victims of corruption.
“When we hear about looting or state coffers and abuse of power, what’re you’re already hearing is the word ‘no’ to free education, housing, employment and access to funding.”
Additional reporting by Ray White.
