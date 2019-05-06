Blikkiesdorp, Wolwerivier residents seek end to temporary housing
The Symphony Way temporary relocation area in Delft, known as Blikkiesdorp, was established in 2007 with the intention of housing displaced people in need of emergency accommodation.
CAPE TOWN - Politicians have been hard at work, begging for votes, but for residents of two Cape Town settlements election promises mean very little.
Residents in Blikkiesdorp are waiting on several housing projects to be completed so their temporary situation can finally come to an end.
One of the first residents to move into the area more than 11 years ago was 77-year-old Susie Williams. She said this was no place to live.
“It feels like government has forgotten about us as seniors. They make promises, and they don't fulfil those promises. We feel like enough is enough. We're tired of living in Blikkiesdorp.”
Meanwhile, Wolwerivier residents like Veronica Madonci, who live in slightly better structures, simply want to know the plans for the area. The settlement houses people who had lived in informal settlements in the Atlantis area.
“They forgot about us. They forgot that there's an area like Wolwerivier because they took us from that Skandaalkamp and all the other areas and put us here. And they promised us all these things, but nothing happened.”
At one point, the City of Cape Town had a plan to build 4,500 housing units in Wolwerivier but this was scrapped in 2017.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
