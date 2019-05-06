BLF ordered to remove slogan after Equality Court hate speech ruling
The court has given the BLF a month to remove the contentious slogan from its website, as well as its regalia and other public platforms.
JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court has ruled that the Black First Land First slogan "land or death" constitutes hate speech.
Acting on behalf of complainant Lucy Strydom, the Human Rights Commission took the matter to the Equality Court for a final ruling.
The HRC's Buang Jones said that the court has also referred the matter to the director of public prosecutions for possible criminal charges.
"The court has also directed the clerk of the Equality Court to submit this judgment to the director of public prosecutions, having jurisdiction, for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against the BLF. The Human Rights Commission welcomes the judgment as it solidifies the court and South Africa's committment to human rights principles."
#BLFvsHRC The SAHRC has ruled that the Black First Land First slogan "Land or Death" constitutes hate speech. South African Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones has hailed it as a victory.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#BLFvsHRC Jones: They (BLF) must now remove the slogan "Land or Death" must now be removed from their website and other places within a month."— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
