Bavuma ‘frustrated’ with lack of limited overs opportunities with Proteas
Proteas Test batsman and Lions captain Temba Bavuma has admitted to being frustrated with the lack of opportunities in limited overs cricket at international level.
The diminutive Bavuma was speaking after he guided his young Lions side to the CSA T20 Challenge title with a superb 104 in the final against the Warriors at the Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. In the process, Bavuma became the first batsman to score hundred in a T20 final in the country.
The T20 title was the Lions’ second trophy of the season after being crowned as the CSA Four-day series champions earlier in the year.
Bavuma, who is generally viewed as a longer format batsman, said after the match that he felt a little frustrated with the lack of opportunities to be in the reckoning for a World Cup spot.
“I have always had the belief that I can play all formats, it is just that the success that I have had at the top has been in the one format and I understand why the public would have such a view of me.
“I had a terrible tournament during the Mzansi Super League and in this tournament, I was determined to make this right. Fortunately for me, things went well and I didn’t change too much.
“Something that I haven’t spoken much in public about is that I was quite disappointed in terms of how things went from a one-day cricket point of view. I was quite frustrated with the lack of opportunities
that came my way. All of us were fighting for a World Cup spot and I think every player would have wanted to be given an opportunity so those emotions have been bubbling inside of me and that has been a strong instigator for my performances in this competition.”
Bavuma had a stellar competition, scoring 326 runs in the competition which was the second most behind Titans batsman Theunis de Bruyn. Bavuma also scored a century on ODI debut against Ireland.
