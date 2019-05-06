Banyana cast special votes before jetting off to the US
World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana players took part in a special voting session on Monday morning before they fly out to the US to face the hosts in their last friendly before the tournament.
The national women’s team cast their votes two days before the general elections in the country on Wednesday, 8 May. They were scheduled to hold a training session at the University of Johannesburg but had to cancel it because of their special voting session.
Banyana take on world champions the USA and Norway before they play in their maiden World Cup in France in June.
Your vote counts! Special voting underway for @Banyana_Banyana as they leave for the USA tonight and won't be in the country on Election Day, Wednesday 8 May. @FIFAWWC @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/GBaLGMjy1M— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 6, 2019
