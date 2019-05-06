Arrests made, firearms seized in CT crime crackdown
Kraaifontein police arrested two suspects in Wallacedene and Scottsdene for the possession of unlicensed firearms.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police officers have made their presence felt in several gang-ridden communities during crime operations over the weekend.
Arrests were made in Kraaifontein, Manenberg and Elsies River.
Kraaifontein police arrested two suspects in Wallacedene and Scottsdene for the possession of unlicensed firearms.
Officers nabbed the first suspect while conducting stop and search operations in Wallacedene in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Hours later, following a search at a flat in Scottsdene, a man was found with a firearm and ammunition under his pillow.
In Elsies River, a suspected gang member was arrested for wearing a police uniform while a second arrest was made for drug possession.
Another suspect was arrested and detained at Manenberg police station after he was found with two firearms, three magazines and ammunition.
Suspects arrested for serious crimes in Elsies River and Maneneberg. #CrimeMustFall WESTERN CAPE - Enhanced police...Posted by South African Police Service on Sunday, 5 May 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
BLF ordered to remove slogan after Equality Court hate speech ruling
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
Ramaphosa: Those involved in state capture won't be in Cabinet, Parly
-
'Thank you, everyone': Malema appreciates well wishes after grandmother's death
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.