Arrests made, firearms seized in CT crime crackdown

Kraaifontein police arrested two suspects in Wallacedene and Scottsdene for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

More illegal firearms have been taken off the city's streets. Cape town police have scored a number of successes over the weekend. Picture: SAPS.
More illegal firearms have been taken off the city's streets. Cape town police have scored a number of successes over the weekend. Picture: SAPS.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police officers have made their presence felt in several gang-ridden communities during crime operations over the weekend.

Arrests were made in Kraaifontein, Manenberg and Elsies River.

Kraaifontein police arrested two suspects in Wallacedene and Scottsdene for the possession of unlicensed firearms.
Officers nabbed the first suspect while conducting stop and search operations in Wallacedene in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hours later, following a search at a flat in Scottsdene, a man was found with a firearm and ammunition under his pillow.

In Elsies River, a suspected gang member was arrested for wearing a police uniform while a second arrest was made for drug possession.

Another suspect was arrested and detained at Manenberg police station after he was found with two firearms, three magazines and ammunition.

Suspects arrested for serious crimes in Elsies River and Maneneberg. #CrimeMustFall WESTERN CAPE - Enhanced police...

Posted by South African Police Service on Sunday, 5 May 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

