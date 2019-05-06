Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
Close to 10 million South Africans who are eligible to vote will be a no-show at polling stations because they have not registered.
Some analysts say this is bad news for the African National Congress (ANC).
Voter turnout for the 2014 national elections was proportionally lower than the turnout for the 2009 elections. In 2009, voter turnout was 77%. In 2014, that figure stood at 73%.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that a lower voter turnout can be expected again.
“A lower turnout will likely affect the ANC.”
Mathekga added that the lower voter turnout comes as many young people are not interested in politics.
A recent Ipsos poll found more than one-third of South Africans registered to vote feel that no political party represents their views.
Despite an expected lower turnout, the IEC said it was ready for elections.
More than 200,000 electoral staff have completed training and are raring to go.
From early Wednesday morning, they will man more than 28,000 voting stations nationally.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that special boot camps were held to train polling station staff over several days.
Ballots will be transported to stations in sealed containers in trucks.
Mamabolo said that the level of security would depend on the threat level at the time.
At the National Results Centre, there will be 400 computers running on network speeds of at least 30 megabytes per second.
